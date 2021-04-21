Kilkenny brothers to star on RTE show 'Ace My Space' this weekend

Just before Christmas, in December 2020, a camera crew rolled up to Paddy (13) and Charlie (11) Beggan's house on Granges Road with a mission in mind.

Earlier that same year, the two boys responded to a callout on RTE seeking participants for a new season of 'Ace My Space'.

Ace My Space grants children the opportunity to score a brand new bedroom makeover, but the catch is that they must allow their friend or family member to take total control over the design decisions.

In their pitch to the television network, the two lads expressed how they'd outgrown their shared bedroom and how older brother Paddy would benefit from a room of his own.

When word got back to Mum Laura that they'd not only entered but been chosen to participate, it came as a big shock!

"They're very tech-savvy and creative brothers and get on amazingly well and that really showed in the video they pitched to RTE," Laura told Kilkenny People.

"We agreed that the study should be turned into a second bedroom, allowing me to develop the attic space for myself."

Once filming commenced Charlie, an aspiring actor, was the chief consultant on how his big brother's room should look and the theme picked itself - animation.

"Paddy adores animation. He makes his own animations and puts them on YouTube, it's a very big passion of his and that Charlie wanted incorporated into his brother's new space.

"Luckily the lovely people at Cartoon Saloon were at hand and they made an amazing contribution."

To see exactly how everything went down and turned out, tune in to RTE2, Sunday, April 25 at 11.15am