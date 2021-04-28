Popular Kilkenny premises gets the go ahead for taproom extension and outdoor pods

Planning permission has been granted to O'Keeffes of Kilkenny Limited to further develop 15 John Street Lower (Sullivan's Taproom).

An extension to the existing external seating area, a retractable canopy and an awning to the rear of the Taproom were all granted permission.

Five year permission was also granted for the construction of 18 pods within the external seating area as well as all associated site ancillary works.