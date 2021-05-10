Kilkenny Castle reopens its doors with new visitor experience on offer

The Office of Public Works (OPW) is pleased to announce that Kilkenny Castle is open again from today for self-guided tours in line with Government policy on museums and galleries.

Once inside the Castle visitors can expect an exciting new experience.

The Castle’s period rooms are now all laid out with the Ormonde family’s art collection, the 17th-century Decius Mus tapestries and there are intriguing new objects on display.

Safety for all is a priority and OPW staff have worked hard to risk assess these historic houses, castles and museums in order to provide access in easy one-way systems to facilitate social distancing.