Bealtaine Living Earth Festival to feature Kilkenny Zoom Zoo

The Bealtaine Living Earth festival celebrating nature, local heritage and sustainability in the South East of Ireland has revealed its list of public and schools events running from Saturday 15 - Sunday 23 May, 2021.

The festival brings groups from across the south east of Ireland together to celebrate biodiversity, our Living Earth, nature, health and wellbeing.

As part of festival's schools programme the Kilkenny-based National Reptile Zoo will host an interactive ‘Zoom Zoo’ for primary pupils to meet a wide range of beloved animal ambassadors.

Students will have an amazing opportunity to engage with Ireland’s own experts in reptile care and conservation.

Each day at 5.30pm events will be broadcast on ‘Living Earth TV’ on the festival website.

Shows will include speakers such as; Dr Mark Rowe, medical doctor and author of ‘A Prescription of Happiness’ highlighting the importance of nature and being mindful in the coming summer months.

Eric Dempsey, professional bird guide and broadcaster outlining how to identify different garden birds, nesting and summer migrants.

JFK Arboretum will introduce viewers to the park, featuring their conifer conservation project and the wide range of work they undertake.

Yvonne Grace: Horticulture Lecturer WIT will speak about the growth and expansion of ‘no mow’ zones, to promote biodiversity and increasing local resources for our all-important pollinators.

Now in its 17th year, it is coordinated by Calmast, Waterford Institute of Technology’s (WIT) STEM engagement centre.

“This year the festival will draw attention to regional attractions available for people to explore within their county and beyond as restrictions ease, it will help to cultivate a sense of appreciation for nature on our doorstep as we all prepare for a summer spent outdoors,” says Kayleigh Foran of Calmast.

Did you know? Bealtaine is the Irish word for the month of May and it comes from the ancient Celtic festival of Bealtaine when our ancient ancestors celebrated the revival of growth after the hardships of winter.

The festival symbolises hope, and looking to the future, something that is so important during these times.

For more info, visit 'www.livingearth.ie'.