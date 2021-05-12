Book your spot! Kilkenny Library Service reopens to the public

Kilkenny County Council Library Service have reopened their doors to the public and have a range of services available across the county.

'Book and Browse' services, where you can book a 30-minute appointment to visit the library and choose your books, will be available in Castlecomer, City, Loughboy, Urlingford, Ferrybank and Graiguenamanagh libraries.

You can book by phone, email or on the website via online booking form.

'Contact and Collect' services will be available in Thomastown and Callan and you can either email, phone or use an online booking form to book a designated time to collect books and let staff know your reading preferences.

“Library staff are looking forward to welcoming people back to our libraries” comments County Librarian, Josephine Coyne.

“From the beginning of this Covid journey we have worked hard to offer people the resources and services they need ranging from robust digital services, online programming and events as well as our Door to Door Service.

"We now want to start the process of phased reopening of the buildings and while regrettably not all of our services will be available immediately we are very hopeful we will resume these as the year progresses."

The Door To Door Delivery service to those over 65s continues and since its commencement the service has made over 2000 visits across the county and over 9,000 items were distributed.

Online services remain very popular and a new online service called ComicsPlus will also be available shortly for library members.

It provides unlimited simultaneous access to over 20,000 digital comics and graphic novels. From May 17, the Library App will be available to download and this will provide a quick and easy way to manage your account and search the library catalogue via your smart phone or tablet.

All reopening and contact details are available on www.kilkennylibrary.ie or Library Headquarters on (056) 7794160