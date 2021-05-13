Kilkenny hospital's trolley figures third highest in the country - INMO

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) have confirmed that 20 patients were waiting for a bed at Saint Luke's General Hospital Carlow/Kilkenny this morning.

14 of these patients are based in the Emergency Department while the remaining 6 are on other wards.

A total of 206 patients nationwide were waiting for beds this morning.

University Hospital Limerick (UHL) tops the list with 35 patients impacted.

They are followed by Cork University Hospital, with 23.