Kilkenny hospital's trolley figures third highest in the country - INMO
File photo: There are 20 patients on trolleys and wards at St Luke's Hospital today, according to INMO figures
The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) have confirmed that 20 patients were waiting for a bed at Saint Luke's General Hospital Carlow/Kilkenny this morning.
14 of these patients are based in the Emergency Department while the remaining 6 are on other wards.
A total of 206 patients nationwide were waiting for beds this morning.
University Hospital Limerick (UHL) tops the list with 35 patients impacted.
They are followed by Cork University Hospital, with 23.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on