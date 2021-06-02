Kilkenny hospital's trolley figures are now third highest in the country

According to data released this morning by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, 23 people were waiting for a bed at St. Luke's General Hospital Carlow-Kilkenny.

The figures for the Kilkenny city hospital are only exceeded by the 25 people confirmed waiting for a bed at University Hospital Limerick and the 27 waiting at Cork University Hospital.

Nationally, 178 patients were waiting for beds this morning and 140 of those were waiting in emergency departments.