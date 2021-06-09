John's Green and Loughboy Medical Centres in Kilkenny ready for Lakeside move

Change is afoot with a brand new medical centre due to open its doors in the heart of Kilkenny in the coming days.

John’s Green and Loughboy Medical Centres will officially amalgamate as 'Lakeside Family Practice' and relocate to the brand new purpose-built Newpark Primary Care Centre on Monday, June 21.

The clinical team of doctors and nurses at Lakeside Family Practice will continue to offer the full range of GP services they are currently providing but co-location will allow GPs to provide additional services within their specialised areas of interest.

This includes minor surgery, addiction medicine and mental health, sexual and reproductive health, occupational health and sports medicine.

Dr Eluned Lawlor, Senior Partner at the Practice, filled Kilkenny People in about the new facilities, noting that the recent HSE cyberattack has impacted the delivery of information to service users.

“It’s very important, especially now, to get the word out there,” she said.

“Our mission was to create a purpose built, modern, accessible, family practice that will provide a warm and caring environment for both patients and staff.

“We will continue to provide a personalised experience with an emphasis on a continued, high level of patient care.”

John’s Green and Loughboy Medical Centres have had very tight links up until now and both Practices are looking forward to working together in a facility better suited to their needs.

“Our current buildings are unsuitable in the context of Covid,” Dr Lawlor explains.

“There’s two small rooms that we can’t use at the moment so this move will give us that space back and more so that we can expand the range of services we offer patients.

“Parking has long been an issue at both current Practices but now we can offer ample parking to patients as well as disability parking too.”

Patients who are not in a position to travel to the new Practice can rest assured in the knowledge that they will still be able to avail of GP services from home.

“We know that there is a distance between areas such as Loughboy and others to the new Practice but we want all our house-bound patients to know that their tailored services that they’re used to will continue.

“The fact that we’ll have six doctors operating out of the one surgery will actually make it easier to organise, manage and arrange house visits for these patients.”

The personal touch will stay despite moving to a completely new facility with the aim being to have staff members from each of the current Medical Centres on duty at any one time so that patients will see familiar faces.