New Made Local campaign featuring Kilkenny's Jerpoint Glass launched by DCCI

The door is open at Jerpoint Glass for the Made Local campaign, seeking to encourage people to support local suppliers and makers Picture: Christopher Dunne
An Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD and trailblazing Jockey Rachael Blackmore joined with Design & Crafts Council Ireland (DCCI) Chair Andrew Bradley in launching the second annual #MADELOCAL.
Following the enormous success of last year’s inaugural campaign, Made Local, a nationwide initiative developed by DCCI, will run throughout the summer and aims to once again spotlight some of Ireland’s most talented craftspeople, while boosting sales and driving revenue for makers and retailers alike.
Here in Kilkenny, the master craftsmen at Jerpoint Glass Studio have designed and created Irish handmade glass for your home since 1979.
Drawing on 2000 years of glass blowing tradition, the skilled Glass makers individually create each piece in the Jerpoint collection.
Jerpoint Glass with its distinctive style combines the beautiful and the functional to bring you the best in contemporary Irish Glass.
Commenting on the Made Local campaign, Rachael Blackmore said, “I am so proud to be part of the #MADELOCAL 2021 initiative. It’s incredible to see so many talented Irish makers who have spent decades honing their crafts, creating everything from timeless pieces and heirlooms to treasured gifts and home comforts.
"The time for supporting local makers has never been more critical with so many struggling to persevere in their craft. DCCI has undoubtedly supported many through these challenging times and so this second annual campaign is full of perseverance and hope. I have discovered some amazing Irish designers through the #MADELOCAL initiative and will continue to buy from Irish designers whenever I can.”
Commenting on the importance of Irish craft and design, Andrew Bradley, Chair, DCCI, said, "Irish craft and design is an inherent part of the Irish identity. Over the past year, our studies have shown an increased desire from Irish consumers to choose quality products created by designers and craftspeople in their local communities."
For more information on Irish craft and design and where to shop products that are Made Local, please visit: www.dcci.ie or join the conversation by following #MADELOCAL.
More News
Fifteen years since Lyrath Estate officially opened its doors: Staff with Niall Burns, general manager, Lyrath Estate PICTURE Vicky Comerford
We were regaled with stories, anecdotes and facts regarding what lies beneath the gravestones of St Canice’s burial ground
Adrian Mullen will be hoping to fight off a hamstring knock to captain Kilkenny on Saturday Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.