Community Finance Ireland to lend their support for organisations in Kilkenny

Kilkenny

Castlecomer Discovery Park among the Kilkenny organisations that have been supported by Community Finance Ireland

Reporter:

Reporter

Community Finance Ireland have announced a €10 million All-Island Recovery Loan fund, its first all-island loan scheme.

The fund will offer flexible loans of €10,000-€500,000 to community sector organisations including faith-based groups, sports clubs and social enterprises in Kilkenny.

Between 2016 and 2020, Community Finance Ireland financed loans to the value of €11.3 million for organisations in Leinster, including Castlecomer Discovery Park and Evolution Martial Arts and Sports Centre in Kilkenny.

Commenting on the launch, Barry Symes, Client Executive Manager, at Community Finance Ireland said: "Throughout the pandemic we witnessed the incredible resilience of the community sector, with many pivoting their offerings and exploring new opportunities for development. 

"The All-Island Recovery Loan fund is open to organisations who want to build on these new opportunities to recover, rebuild or reimagine what they can bring to their local community."

