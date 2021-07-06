National: Vaccine registration brought forward for those aged 30-34
The Minister for Health has confirmed that registration for a Covid-19 mRNA vaccine for 30 to 34-year-olds has been brought forward.
The age cohort can already phone their local pharmacy to get a one-shot Johnson & Johnson jab when supply becomes available but they can also register for a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine from Wednesday, July 7. This has been moved forward from July 9.
34-year-olds can sign up through the HSE vaccine portal on Wednesday, Jully 7, with 33-year-olds on Thursday and so on until 30-year-olds signing up from Sunday.
The minister has also said that appointments for this age group will be sent out in "a matter of days."
— Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) July 6, 2021
Update to registration for the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
Registration for the 30-34 age group for an mRNA vaccine will now open tomorrow, Wednesday July 07.
Appointments will follow in a matter of days with the first vaccinations for this group next week. pic.twitter.com/fVk8j0yIYy
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.