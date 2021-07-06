Kilkenny parishioner awarded special medal and certificate from the pope

Tom Kinsella (92) was recently awarded the Benemerenti Medal for longterm loyalty and dedication to his local church, St. John the Baptist Church, Johnswell.

The Benemerenti Medal is a medal awarded by the pope to members of the clergy and laity for service to the Catholic Church.

Now a civil decoration, it was originally established as an award for soldiers in the Papal Army, but may still be awarded to members of the Pontifical Swiss Guards.

Tom looked after the collection at St. John The Baptist Church every Sunday for over fifty years and is well known and respected by those in the parish.

Due to Covid restrictions, an informal ceremony to celebrate Tom's incredible service and to present him with his award was held outside his home in Ballasalla.

A small group of his nieces and nephews attended the ceremony to proudly watch him receive the presentation case.

The case contained the Benemerenti medal and lapel pin and Tom also received a framed certificate from the Pope, presented by Bishop Nulty, and accompanied by Fr. Dan Carroll.