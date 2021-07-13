Committee established to preserve abandoned Kilkenny cemetery - volunteers welcome!

The cemetery at Castleinch has been left to fall into a state of ruin and overgrowth over half a century and the accompanying church has been idle for nearly three times that.

The graveyard (where prominent families are buried, and who served there) was crying out for care and restoration.

A volunteer residence group was set up locally to do just that, spearheaded by Richard Ryan, and they are making great progress.

It has turned out to be a wonderful way for the community to meet up and socialise while working away.

More than a dozen volunteers turned up on a recent Wednesday evening, and happily gave blood, sweat, and no tears as they went about cutting and cleaning the graveyard.

It was a joy to see the enthusiasm of the local neighbours, who have become friends through this new community project in their local area.

For anyone interested in joining in future work parties, please contact 086-8240461.