Organisations and projects across Kilkenny city and county receive funding boost

CCTV in Urlingford, mens’ sheds across the county, the Ionaid Lactain Museum in Freshford — these are some of the many projects across Kilkenny set to benefit from Community Enhancement Programme (CEP) funding.

Kilkenny received €136,319 under the CEP Grant Scheme for 2021 with 30% of the overall funding available for grants under €3,000.

The county ringfenced €41,000 for grants of €3,000 or less and the remaining €95,319 was made available for grants up to €10,000.

The aim of the fund is to provide grants to community/voluntary groups to assist them towards projects or equipment enhancing facilities.

One-off grants towards costs associated with reopening a facility or the sustainability of a facility were considered, including costs like utility bills.

Amber Women’s Refuge were recommended to receive the maximum allocation of €10,000 to cover building renovation costs that will help facilitate two new fully self-contained units to be constructed as well as to upgrae the boiler and heating system.

Urlingford on the Move are also set to recieve the maximum amount for the development of a walking track and community walking space.

North Kilkenny projects were well-represented with many projects in areas such as Castlecomer, Ballyragget, Clogh, Freshford and Urlingford set to benefit.

The announcement was welcomed by Castlecomer Municipal District Chairman Pat Fitzpatrick.

“It’s great to see so many valuable and worthy local projects set to benefit from CEP funding,” he said.

“It will go a long way to improving facilities in areas such as Ballyragget, where local people and projects have been reaching out for funding for a long time.”

CEP 2021 FUND - Small Grants:

Ballyragget Playground Committee Ballyragget - €2,000.00 - To provide a kickabout area for older children, work needs to be done on playing area at Fairgreen, slitting of the surface, apply sand and reseed.

Bishop Birch Place Kilkenny City - €2,000.00 - Refurbishment of community centre and provision of equipment for Covid-19.

Callan Community Energy Company Callan - €1,000.00 - Fit out office space with desk, chair and printer in new office in Callan, to develop Callan Energy Plan.

Conahy Sports Complex Conahy - €1,500.00 -To improve toilet facilities and lighting at walking track for the community to use.

Conahy Community Redevelopment Assoc. Conahy - €1,000.00 - Help with utility bills, insurance and general upkeep of hall facilities for the community.

Clomantagh Squash Club Freshford - €1,500.00 - Replace lights with LED, sand and varnish floor and paint the interior of hall.

Danesfort Community Centre Danesfort - €1,500.00 - Supply, installation and replacement of existing heating and boiler system and electrical works.

DGK Men’s Shed Cuffesgrange - €830.00 - Materials to cover outside seating area and purchase of defibrillator.

Droichead Family Resources Centre Callan - €2,500.00 - Purchase and install a wooden gazebo in garden area for outdoor meetings and activities.

Erin’s Own GAA Castlecomer - €2,000.00 - Work to Ballycomey and Prince Grounds clubhouses, convert urinal to wheelchair accessible toilet, supply and fit 5 internal thumbs turn door locks, Fire Safety upgrade to include lighting, alarm, locks.

Ferrybank Allotment Project Ferrybank - €500.00 - Purchase gravel to resurface allotment project entrance and car park.

Freshford Town FC Freshford - €1,500.00 - Paint the clubhouse inside and out, replace a broken fridge and freezer.

Gairdin Na Ghorta Newmarket - €1,500.00 - New sink units and fittings, new water heater unit and fittings and new fire extinguishers and signs.

Graignamanagh Men’s Shed - €830.00 - To connect the town water scheme to the men’s shed and connect to disposal of waste water to facilitate small kitchen unit and for general maintenance.

Grow Mental Health Kilkenny City - €2,000.00 - Funding for design and printing a book of recovery stories to be launched during mental health week in October.

Hillsfield Community Centre Ferrybank €2,000.00 - Create a permanent digital hub in the community centre, purchase 2 refurbished laptops.

Ionad Lactain Museum Freshford - €1,500.00 - Display units for museums to host art exhibitions and purchase cushion and seat coverings.

Kilkenny Volunteer Centre Kilkenny City - €2,000.00 - Desk screen protectors, hand sanitisers etc.

Kilmacow Community Sports Complex Ltd Kilmacow - €1,500.00 - Upgrade lighting surrounding the car park and dressing rooms areas, installation of new lamp poles and lamps.

Mill Family Resource Centre Urlingford - €1,500.00 - Upgrade lighting system to LED lights.

Mooncoin Men’s Shed Mooncoin - € 830.00 - Purchase equipment, compound saw, table saw, bench drill to make items for the community e.g. mud kitchens for local schools.

Muckalee Football Club Muckalee - €1,000.00 - To paint hurling ball wall with targets and goal posts.

Newpark Close Community Development Kilkenny City - €2,000.00 - To purchase CCTV for men’s shed, and equipment wood turning set, drill, electric belt sander etc.

Skeoughvosteen Sports Complex, Community Centre Skeoghvosteen - €1,000.00 - Funding to help with electricity costs.

Thomastown Men’s Shed Thomastown - €830.00 - Purchase equipment, pallet stripper, sander etc.

Twilight Community Group Kilkenny City € 500.00 - Purchase desk and chairs for community use, compliant with current Covid-19 public health guidelines.

Urlinford Town CCTV Urlingford - €2,000.00 - Installing CCTV cameras in Urlingford, have a grant of €15,000 from Dept of Justice.

Urlingford Pastoral Council, Parish Hall Urlingford - €2,000.00 - Installing a new boiler in the community hall.

CEP 2021 FUND - Medium Grants:

Amber Women’s Refuge Kilkenny City - €10,000.00 - Renovation of building to facilitate 2 new fully self-contained units,upgrade of boiler and heating system.

Ballyragget Community Hall squash club - € 7,000.00 - Upgrade electrical work at squash court to the rear of the hall.

Barrow Valley Community Development Graignamanagh - € 6,500.00 - Supply and installation of CCTV system.

Castlecomer Discovery Park Castlecomer - € 7,000.00 - Purchase of safety equipment, 20 smart belays and 20 harnesses to

support Covid-19 best practice by being able to rotate equipment.

Clogh Handball Club Clogh - €5,000.00 - Renovate balcony area, fitting a new fire escape and new heating system for the building.

Clogh Community Council Clogh - €5,000.00 -Complete toilet facilities at walking track, fix roof.

Freshford Heritage and Development Group Freshford - €7,000.00 - Resurfacing entire pathway in the Millennium Park.

Irish Wheelchair Association Kilkenny City - €4,000.00 - To create a covered outdoor area, by installing pergolas to allow programmes to be run outdoors.

Mooncoin Parish Hall Mooncoin - €6,000.00 - Replacement of substandard windows in hall.

Playground Group, Johnstown - €7,000.00 - To create a sensory garden beside their playground. Quote and design proposal submitted.

Ring a Link, Kilkenny City - €5,000.00 - To provide a wheelchair lift to a bus.

Saint Christopher Community Ambulance, Kilkenny City - €7,000.00 - Upgrade equipment in community ambulance, new stretcher and suction machine, and provide training for new volunteers.

South Sudanese Community, (SSCAI) 15A Hebron House, Kilkenny City - € 6,000.00 - Initiated a sewing/tailoring project funded through SICAP, funding required to purchase new sewing machines, furniture and renting a venue for running the sewing course.

The Thomas Hayes Trust - Kilkenny City - €3,000.00- Utility bills, insurance, development of recreation space.

Urlingford on the Move Urlingford - €10,000.00 - Development of walking track and community walking space.