Kilkenny heroes raise funds with 'Brightness For Bonnie' walk

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

A wonderful group of Kilkenny people got together recently and managed to raise over €2,700 for a special cause.

They held a #brightnessforbonnie 5k fundraiser with all money raised to go to First Light —a charity that offers counselling to bereaved parents.

Mark and Jenny Fox’s whole world was turned upside down when they tragically lost their beautiful baby Bonnie on New Year’s Day. Bonnie, who was 11 months old, passed away peacefully in her sleep.

Recently, a charity walk took place in Waterford, and a group from Kilkenny decided to help them and their family in raising awareness of SIDS, supporting them with a 5k walk here in Kilkenny.

Mayor of Kilkenny Andrew McGuinness lauded those involved.

“I want to commend Kelly Walsh, her sisters and all of the organisers and participants in the Remembrance Walk for Bonnie,” he said.

“It was great to see the friendship and support that was there for Bonnie’s parents Mark and Jenny who suffered a tragic loss of their little daughter,” he said.

“It’s a heartbreaking loss that nobody should ever experience but when friends come together like this to help, comfort and support, it really is heartwarming.

“Great money was raised for First Light, a charity that supports bereaved parents and that will be presented next week,” the Mayor added. “Well done again to all involved.”

