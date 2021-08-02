Weather: Unsettled weather for the week ahead in Kilkenny, according to Met Éireann

Today, August 2: Cloudy this afternoon with outbreaks of rain extending from the northwest, turning light and patchy as it moves further east. The rain will clear to scattered showers and sunny spells later today. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in a light westerly breeze.

Mostly dry tonight with just isolated showers. Patches of mist and fog will develop overnight in a light and variable breeze. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

Tuesday: Dry to begin tomorrow with hazy sunny spells and just the odd shower. Further scattered showers will develop through the afternoon, some of which will turn heavy. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in a light to moderate southerly breeze.

Wednesday: Wednesday will start dry with sunny spells for most, though it will be cloudier in the west with light patchy rain lingering for a time. Scattered showers will develop across the country through the morning and afternoon, with some showers turning heavy and thundery at times. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in a light to moderate southwesterly breeze.

Thursday: A cloudy and wet start to the day with continued outbreaks of rain. The rain will clear to the east through the morning but it will be followed by scattered showers, some of which will turn heavy. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in a light to moderate northerly or variable breeze.

Friday: A largely cloudy day with further heavy showers developing through the morning and afternoon. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in a light northerly breeze.

The weekend: Low pressure will remain near Ireland for the weekend, keeping conditions unsettled with showers turning heavy at times.