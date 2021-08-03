Kilkenny hospital's trolley figures now third highest nationally

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) have confirmed that 28 patients were waiting for a bed at Saint Luke's General Hospital Carlow/Kilkenny this morning.
This is the third highest recorded figure in the country.
19 of these patients are based in the Emergency Department and the remaining 9 are based on other wards.
There was a total of 336 patients nationwide waiting for beds this morning.
University Hospital Limerick (UHL) tops the list, with 55 patients impacted.
