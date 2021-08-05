BREAKING: Emergency services at the scene of Kilkenny road traffic collision

Emergency services at the scene today
A road traffic collision has occured on the N78 Kilkenny to Castlecomer road on the Castlecomer side of The Cave Bar.
Emergency services are currently at the scene.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
It has been reported to Kilkenny People that the occupants have been taken to Saint Luke's Hospital for treatment, but we still await official confirmation.
More to follow...
