Another Kilkenny winner? €17million up for grabs in second highest Lotto jackpot ever

€17million up for grabs in second highest Lotto jackpot ever
A lucky ticket holder could win a whopping €17million in tomorrow night's Lotto jackpot.
If luck strikes tomorrow, the winning player will take the title of Ireland’s newest multi-millionaire as well as 6th Lotto jackpot winner of 2021.
There have been five Lotto jackpot winners so far this year - with wins in counties Kilkenny, Limerick, Westmeath, Galway and Cork - and the current jackpot has been rolling for the past three months.
The cut-off time for buying a ticket (either in store or online) is 7.45pm tomorrow evening.
Tomorrow night's jackpot is the second highest since the Lotto's launch in 1988, with a syndicate in Carlow claiming the biggest ever win of almost €19million.
A Kerry player snagged €257,723 after matching five numbers and the bonus on Saturday night, and was just one number away from the €16,419,005 jackpot on offer.
