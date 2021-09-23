'Keep Discovering Kilkenny' campaign to feature on national television today

A national campaign to promote tourism in Kilkenny will be launched today.

Failte Ireland’s ‘Keep Discovering’ campaign will hit national TV today with a dedicated ‘Keep Discovering Kilkenny’ video.

The campaign is set to showcase all the great places in Kilkenny for visitors to explore throughout the county and encourage visitors to book their Autumn/Winter staycation breaks in Kilkenny.

The Keep Discovering Kilkenny video features several key locations and experiences showcasing the breadth of activities the county has to offer visitors.

From outdoor adventure to cultural discoveries the video features some of the county’s most popular attractions.

Among the top attractions for visitors to explore in Kilkenny this Autumn are:

Kilkenny Cat Walk Trail: The Kilkenny Catwalk is a trail of 21 wonderful Kilkenny Cat sculptures which have been decorated by some of our most talented artists, mainly local, for public display in and around Kilkenny City from October 10 to April. The Cat Walk art trail is guaranteed family fun for all ages, as you discover the different colourful themed cats outdoors.

Kilkenny’s Walking Trails: From woodlands to rivers, walking trails in Kilkenny take you across the most picturesque Autumn countryside, towns and villages in the county. All the walks on Kilkenny Walking Trails are free of charge and take place in areas of local heritage and natural history interest.

Kilkenny Day - October 11: Get on your black and amber jersey and get involved in Kilkenny Day! Taking place on Sunday October 11, ‘Kilkenny Day’ is a day dedicated to everything that is great about Kilkenny! There is a packed programme of events that will run across the city and county, showcasing the very best the county has to offer.

Woodstock Gardens: Explore the Kilkenny countryside with a visit to Woodstock Gardens and Arboretum, overlooking the River Nore Valley. Features include a walled garden, rose garden, rockery garden, a recreated Turner Conservatory, a collection of rare and exotic trees in the arboretum and much more including many tranquil woodland walks.

Commenting on the #KeepDiscovering Kilkenny campaign was Chairperson of Kilkenny Tourism Ciaran Conroy.

"We are delighted to welcome Failte Ireland’s marketing campaign, #KeepDiscovering Kilkenny will not only encourage visitors to county, but will highlight the many unique attractions and tourism businesses that Kilkenny has," he said

"With restrictions for tourism and hospitality businesses easing, the upcoming shoulder season is an important time for the tourism sector in Kilkenny and we look forward to working in tandem with Failte Ireland and our other tourism partners to ensure we have a very successful season ahead."