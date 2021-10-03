Kilkenny is one of the most 'health-conscious' places in Ireland

A new study from Health Matters ranks Kilkenny amongst the most 'health-conscious' places in Ireland.
The study used combined Google Trends data over a five year period (January 2016 to January 2021) to tabulate where different aspects of health are searched the most across the country.
Kilkenny came eight out of fifty-nine, with Sligo taking the top spot.
So what were people searching for?
Here is a sample: Health insurance, Covid-19, health status of certain politicians & celebrities, gut health, cardiovascular health, GAA health questionnaires, Department of Health, mental health, local health centres and healthy banana muffins.
