Plans for 78ft telecommunication structure near Kilkenny village

File Photo
On Tower Ireland Limited have submitted a planning application to Kilkenny County Council 'for the installation of a 24 metres (78.7ft) telecommunication support structure' at Cloghala on the outskirts of Dungarvan, County Kilkenny.
The support structure, if approved, will carry antennas, dishes, associated equipment, ground-based equipment cabinets, fencing and all associated site development works for wireless data and broadband services.
Kilkenny County Council are set to make their decision on the planning application in December.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.