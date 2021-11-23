Search

Parking facilities required for Kilkenny carpoolers, say councillors

Cars parked in verges at Danesfort

Christopher Dunne

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

There is an urgent need for dedicated carpool parking facilities around Kilkenny city and county, according to local councillors.

The issue was brought forward at this month’s meeting of Kilkenny County Council by Cllr Tomás Breathnach.

Cllr Breathnach proposed that elected members write to the Minister for Transport to examine the merit of providing safe, secure and appropriate parking areas close to interchanges on national primary routes.

Areas such as Kilkenny city, Danesfort, Paulstown and Knocktopher have all proven to be carpooling hotspots in recent years, with many people leaving their own cars nearby on verges.

Cllr Eugene McGuinness seconded the motion and stated that Kilkenny County Council will have to set aside land for permanent parking to address the issue.

Cllr Breathnach further noted that the provision of such facilities would reduce the number of vehicles on interurban routes.

