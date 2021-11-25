Search

Plans lodged for a two-storey apartment building in Kilkenny town

Kilkenny Voluntary Housing Association Company Limited have lodged plans with Kilkenny County Council for the construction of a new two-story apartment building in Thomastown.

The planned development on Ladyswell Street is envisaged to contain four 1-bed apartments and two 2-bed apartments.

If approved, the demolition of the existing building currently located on the site will be permitted.

A bin storage room, CCTV hub, bicycle storage room, four on-street car parking spaces and all associated ancillary site development works complete the plans.

