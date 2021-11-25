Plans lodged for a two-storey apartment building in Kilkenny town

File Photo
Kilkenny Voluntary Housing Association Company Limited have lodged plans with Kilkenny County Council for the construction of a new two-story apartment building in Thomastown.
The planned development on Ladyswell Street is envisaged to contain four 1-bed apartments and two 2-bed apartments.
If approved, the demolition of the existing building currently located on the site will be permitted.
A bin storage room, CCTV hub, bicycle storage room, four on-street car parking spaces and all associated ancillary site development works complete the plans.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.