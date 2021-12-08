Kilkenny gardaí catch speeding motorist traveling at over 200km/hr!

Picture: Garda Síochána Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow
Kilkenny Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed checks on the M9 in Kilkenny when they detected this driver speeding at 201km/hr.
The driver was arrested & charged with dangerous driving due to the high speed.
They will be appearing in the District Court in the coming weeks.
