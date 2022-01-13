Search

13 Jan 2022

Leinster JHC Final- Coogan hails forward threat in ‘workmanlike’ Mooncoin display

Leinster JHC Final- Coogan hails forward threat in ‘workmanlike’ Mooncoin display

The Mooncoin management team. Pic: Willie Dempsey

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

13 Jan 2022

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

As far as Mooncoin boss Willie Coogan was concerned, it was job done as he watched his side claim Leinster championship honours when seeing off Shamrocks of Offaly.

The Ballyhale native cites the start to the second half as being a key point in the game.

“We were very workmanlike throughout the game but the start we made to the second half probably gave us a bit of a boost,” Coogan said.

“We went from being only a point ahead to five up in the space of a couple minutes so that was huge,” he added. “I know the weather wasn’t too bad for hurling in the first week of January, but the underfoot conditions were very difficult for players and it meant you had to play the ball through the hands a bit more.

“The cushion on the scoreboard made Shamrocks push a few more players forward and that probably gave us a bit more space and we were able to get the goals at the end to kill the game off.”

The manager knows the goal threat that his side possesses and to see Mooncoin get another four in the final was pleasing.

“Scoring goals at this time of the year is so critical and it’s maybe even worth more than the three points to a team as it’s so hard to get them,” the manager said, praising his side’s hunger.

“Thankfully we have those clinical forwards and different players have been putting their hand up every time we go out to play.
“Patrick Walsh was very good for us today but the day against Wexford when we beat Tara Rocks, it was Adam Croke that did the damage so we are lucky that we have those options and that firepower is vital and we know any of them are able to score.”

Indeed Coogan saved special praise for Patrick Walsh who ended the game with three goals but it was his overall display that stood out.

“It was a fantastic individual performance by Patrick,” he said. “You have to hand it to him.

“He got Covid before Christmas but, in a way, the rest did him the world of good as he looked very fresh on the field.

“He is and always has been a fantastic hurler and the conditions maybe suited the likes of him a bit more.

“We have a very young team, with most of them under-21, but Patrick is a bit more of a seasoned campaigner and he was able to physically withstand the demands in the game.”

