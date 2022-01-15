Kilkenny’s first women’s international - Kay was the original Girl in Green!

On the last day of 2021 action for the Republic of Ireland senior women’s team, the Football Association of Ireland honoured one of their former women’s stars with a special presentation at the Tallaght Stadium.

And what a glorious occasion it turned out to be. The Girls in Green gave an absolutely astonishing exhibition of the noble art in this FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 qualifier by totally obliterating the visiting Georgia team in front of a highly charged crowd who cheered every one of the 11 goals scored to the rafters.

It certainly provided an ideal back-drop for the honouring of a footballer of yesteryear.

One of a distinguished band of marquee women’s internationals who donned the green of the Republic of Ireland team from Noreside, Kay Brennan (née Ramsbottom) was wined, dined and acclaimed by the WFAI for her contribution to an embryonic women’s football movement that was on the cusp a developing sporting ethos.

The year was 1972 and Kathleen Ramsbottom had not yet become part of a unique football family - that happened some time later when she married into one of the great Kilkenny amateur football families of the Brennans who contributed such stoic service to the game in the Kilkenny and District League for a long number of years.

But more anon.

Born Kay Ramsbottom of the musical traditions, she would generally have been branded as a tomboy during her transition from child to teenager. She had a huge appetite for sport, in particular football, table tennis, squash, basketball, and Gaelic Football. But it was the magnetism of soccer that really transfixed her sporting appetite.



From kickabouts wherever there was space – many a Cup Final was played on the road with four rocks or various denominations of clothing replicating goalposts – to grassy knolls dotted around the city, Ramsbottom could be found. She loved the challenge, particularly when playing against the lads. The attributes that she brought onto the field later on were honed, and perfected in those carefree kick-about days dotted about Kilkenny City.

Women’s football was a job in progress in Kilkenny. The first team played and was endorsed by Fit Remoulds. Many of the team were employees of the thriving, original Kilkenny employer, and took part in national competitions. Ann Griffith (née Power) was a superb goalkeeper. She went on to represent Ireland for a number of years. Then players like Margaret Delaney, Ursula Mulcahy (of the iconic Grace hurling dynasty) and latterly Connie Jordan (twin sister of the late, great Eugene) were great exponents of the game.

And then there was Kay Ramsbottom. In the words of her manager at the time, Michael Walshe: “nobody took liberties with the powerful Remoulds centre half. She was uncompromising, and hugely dedicated. You would want her on your side for sure”.

As the team developed, the name on their calling card changed quite often. They were known as the Suffragettes, Butts United, EMFA, Evergreen and Kilkenny LFC. As Evergreen they qualified for the 1973 WFAI Final against a Dublin team called the Avengers. Mary Trehy grabbed a super opening goal for the Kilkenny girls and a brilliant second goal by Kay Ramsbottom sealed victory for the Kilkenny girls against all the odds, as the Avengers were considered nigh on unbeatable in the women’s game.

It also earned the Player of the Match award for Ramsbottom, who produced a scintillating performance in helping the Kilkenny girls grab a national championship, a feat that was quite ‘beyond their pay grade’ at the time according to the Kilkenny People report of the day.

For the record, the Evergreen panel was Anne Griffin, Margaret Delaney, Mary Trehy, Mary Lanigan, Moira Ryan, Geraldine Downey, Kathleen Delaney, Marian Heffernan, Mandy Slattery, Caroline Grace, Mary Langton, Ursula Grace, Connie Jordan and of course Kay Ramsbottom.



They again qualified for the Cup final the following year as Kilkenny FC and had a superb victory over Galway Town, played in Terryland. Kilkenny FC lined out with at least six different players to the side who played in the previous year’s decider.

Galway Town were highly fancied having the ambitions of the Avengers in their semi-final. Goals by Ursula Grace and Angela Trehy saw off the Galway challenge, who could only pierce the Kilkenny defence on one occasion.

Kay Ramsbottom captained the side from centre back with great composure and determination. Newcomers like Rita Wemyss, Mary Doheny, Monica Murray, Margaret Brady, Bridie Martin, and Angela Trehy settled into the reigning champions outfit like a Gucci leather glove.

Around this time Kathleen Ramsbottom was ‘walking out’ with one of the most accomplished amateur footballers in the Kilkenny & District League, John Brennan. It helped that he had such an interest in the game, because Kay Ramsbottom was on the cusp of international acclaim.

A marquee Dublin club, Jeyes, were invited to take part in a four-match Tour of France in 1972. Their opponents, Stade de Reims, were the Paris Saint Germain of women’s professional football in Europe at the time and reigned supreme in Europe from the 1960s into the ’70s. Unbeatable, their fame and achievement preceded them as they galloped through Europe, North America, Indonesia and further without a blemish on their football CV.

For the purpose of presenting a challenge of substance, the Jeyes were encouraged to augment their forces with invitees from around the country. To that end, three Evergreen players - Ramsbottom, Ursula Grace and Connie Jordan - were asked to complete the team party. Reports gave the Kilkenny trio rave reviews. Ursula Grace ‘had the speed of a panther and the scoring instincts of an assassin’ while Connie Jordan was credited ‘with terrific anticipation, and some deft interplay with her fellow attackers’. Ursula would say that Ramsbottom did exactly what it said on the tin.

“Kay was tough, very hard, difficult to play against,” she said. “I was delighted that she was on our side. I would hate to have to play against her!”

Apparently, Kay’s performances were of such an eye-catching standard that the management of the Stade club offered her a full-time contract, to which she gave her fullest attention but turned down eventually.

One feels that John Brennan was a better option!

In 1973, Stade de Reims toured Ireland for a seven-match programme around the country over two weeks. The Kilkenny trio played in the majority of the games, with Kay playing in the final four. She was captain of the Evergreen team at the time and, as such, was appointed as captain of the representative team, the customary pennant she received she still proudly possesses.

Ireland’s first women’s international match was played on May 13, 1973 in Llanelli. Due to work commitments, Kay was unable to attend, although her name appears on the teamsheet. She did, however, play for Ireland against France in Stade du Parc du Princes on October 10, 1973. She followed that up with another cap against Northern Ireland later in ’73 in Newry. Her final outing in the green of her country was again in 1977.

She was now answering to her married name of Brennan. Kay would love to have a photograph wearing her international cap taken beside her father in law, Michael Brennan who also wore the green of Ireland in 1939, but alas it was not to be.



And so, we fast-forward the tape to Kay’s invitation to the Tallaght Stadium, which came from the press officer Gareth Maher. Travelling by train from Kilkenny, the former international star and her husband John were billeted in the Tallaght Cross Hotel, just a goal kick from the Stadium. The VIP treatment started as she went into the stadium. Photoshoots were completed with the various A list personalities, like President Michael D Higgins – a tremendous supporter of the women’s game - Packie Bonner and Aodhan Ó Riordan, vice-president of the Labour Party.

In her time, women’s international footballers were obliged to pay for their international caps if they so desired. The cost was more than prohibitive for many who were working girls in the main. Kay made a point of mentioning the impasse to Bonner and O’Riordan, who gave her an assurance that the issue would be addressed to everybody’s satisfaction. Time will tell whether it happens or not.

Kay Brennan (née Ramsbottom) brought great recognition and acclaim to the game of women’s soccer in Kilkenny. So did many more of her Kilkenny contemporaries. That acclaim and honour is reflected, and all embracing. Pity that it took so long. But in honesty there is more than a modicum of joy and celebration in the fact that it came - eventually!

Well done Kay B we say to the former soccer star now happily spinning the discs in her beloved Community Radio Kilkenny City.