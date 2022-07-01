Mount Juliet will have hurling and rugby matches on big screen tomorrow

The Irish Open takes place in Mount Juliet
Sports fans attending the Irish Open at Mount Juliet won't have to miss out on Kilkenny's semi-final clash with Clare or indeed, Ireland v New Zealand in the rugby tomorrow.
The below sporting events will be broadcast on the big screens in the Championship Village on Saturday, as well as the music on the main stage over the weekend.
Saturday, July 2
0800 – International Rugby - New Zealand v Ireland (Village Big Screen)
1730 (After Last Putt) – Hermitage Green (Main Stage)
1730 (After Last Putt) – SHC Semi Final - Kilkenny v Clare (Village Big Screen)
Sunday, July 3
1800 (After Prize Presentation) – Allie Sherlock.
