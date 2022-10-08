Murtagh helps the Rower to first Intermediate Camogie final since 2016

Páirc Na Ratha in Glenmore held the first of a double header of intermediate county semi-finals last Sunday.

The venue was in pristine condition and with the addition of a new scoreboard was the perfect venue for these games.

The sun shone brightly on a crisp morning for the meeting of Rower Inistioge and Mullinavat.

The opening exchanges were tight and tough and it took three minutes for the opening score of the game, Cria Langton provided it with a pointed free.



This was a fast-paced game right from the off and Langton added to her earlier point with another free a minute later.

It took Mullinavat eight minutes to register their first score, it came with a pointed free from Michelle Quilty.

Caoimhe Keher-Murtagh got the opening point from play after 10 minutes.

Scores were hard to come by and they were earned when they were got.

Quilty added to her tally with a point from a free.

By the first quarter it was the Rower-Inistioge who had a slender lead 0-5 to 0-4 lead.

Their sharp shooter Caoimhe Kerr-Murtagh who had eight goals coming into the game added another to her tally when she rattled the Mullinavat net after 21 minutes.

Cria Langton added a free to leave the score 1-6 to 0-5 at the break.



Mullinavat needed to get a good start and they did so when Michelle Quilty pointed a free, it was quickly cancelled out with a Sarah Ryan point from play.

Quilty and Keher-Murtagh were fighting it out for the top scorer this year and the Mullinavat goal poacher got her seventh goal of the championship when she rattled a shot past the helpless Emma Kavanagh, there was now just a single point between the teams, 1-7 to 1-6.

Julieann Malone levelled the game by the third quarter with a point from play.



The crowd was really enjoying this game, it had everything that a championship game should have, great skill, hooking, blocking, the crowd roaring and both teams giving it their all.

There wasn’t a score for a while after the teams levelled but Aoife Lyng changed that when she put her side in front and this was quickly followed up with points from Aisling Kelly and Caoimhe Kerr-Murtagh.

As the clock turned over the 60 minute mark it was all or nothing as Mullinavat threw everything at the Rower-Inistioge but they held firm and didn’t concede any late scores to leave them to contest this year’s intermediate decider, their first since 2016.

Teams & Scorers



Rower-Inistioge - Caoimhe Keher-Murtagh (1-3); Cria Langton (0-4, frees); Sarah Ryan, Aoife Lyng, Aisling Kelly (0-1 each).

Mullinavat - Michelle Quilty (1-3, 0-3 frees); Mia Phelan, Julianne Malone, Jessica Dunphy, Ruth Cass-Hennessy (0-1 each).

Rower-Inistioge - Emma Kavanagh, Aideen Foskin, Sinead Kelly, Grace Galavan, Aisling Kelly, Kelly Hamilton, Rachel O’Dwyer, Amy Ryan, Aine Galavan, Aine Gannon, Cria Langton, Ciara Foskin, Sarah Ryan, Caoimhe Keher-Murtagh, Aoife Lyng.

Mullinavat - Ava Dunphy, Cliodhna Walsh, Ciara Phelan, Michelle O’Connor, Ena Coughlan, Leann Fennelly, Jessica Catt, Áine Kinsella, Christine Campion, Jessica Dunphy, Julieann Malone, Mia Phelan, Hannah Dunphy, Michelle Quilty, Aoife Woods.

Referee - Paddy O’Reilly (Barrow Rangers)