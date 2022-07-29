Latest homeless figures for Kilkenny released

There has been no change in the number of people (39) recorded as being homeless in Kilkenny since the previous monthly Homeless Report from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Despite this, an increase in homeless individuals in Wexford sees Kilkenny drop from third to fourth when it comes to individual homelessness in the South-East - behind Waterford (70), Tipperary (61) and Wexford (41).

Only Carlow (37) recorded fewer cases in the region, but this was still a major increase from the 32 cases recorded in the county in the previous report.

Nationally, the Monthly Homeless Report for June 2022 shows that 10,492 individuals were accessing emergency accommodation, an increase of 167 (1.6%) on the May 2022 total.

There were 7,421 homeless adults recorded in June.

1,385 families were recorded as homeless, including 3,071 children (under-18).

Commenting on the details contained in the reports published today, the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, stated that the 'continuing increase in the numbers accessing emergency accommodation is a serious concern'.

"The Government, local authorities and those in our NGO sectors are making every effort to reduce homelessness. Key to this is the delivery of new social housing and boosting overall supply," he added.

The Minister then reiterated his commitment to working towards eradicating homelessness by 2030.

ABOUT THE MONTHLY HOMELESSNESS REPORTS

The Department's report defines homeless persons as being ‘accommodated in emergency accommodation funded and overseen by housing authorities’.

The Department’s official homelessness statistics are published on a monthly basis and refer to the number of homeless persons accommodated in emergency accommodation funded and overseen by housing authorities during a specific count week, typically the last full week of the month.