12 Nov 2022

Another independent Kilkenny retailer has made the shortlist for The Gloss Best Shops in Ireland

The Book and Coffee Shop, William Street in Kilkenny City has been featured on the initial list of candidates

Book and Coffee Shop Kilkenny

Stephen Buck and Marian O'Neil of the Book and Coffee Shop in Kilkenny who have made the shortlist of The Gloss Best Shops

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

12 Nov 2022 2:00 PM

Stephen Buck and his partner, Marian O'Neil 'realised their  dream when they opened their own bookshop in 2019'. Their shop is more than  just a bookshop as it has been a site for book-launches, hosted plays and recitals, held creative writing classes and also exhibitions. It's a  compact, charming and multi-functional  space that can be used for meetings and boasts the perfect cup of locally roasted coffee and delicious cakes. 

The shop has an extensive selection of rare and second-hand books and offers everything a bookworm needs. Browsing is welcome and Stephen and Marian are excellent for recommendations as they are both devoted and knowledgeable book-lovers. 

The competition is organised by The Gloss in partnership with Theshopkeepers.com who say: 

"This year, as we recognise the challenges for small businesses, we are partnering with Theshopkeepers.com to find and celebrate unique, creative and inspiring independent shops. Extraordinary retailers, from coffee and flower sellers to bookshops and markets. Stores that delight with discovery and inspire browsing. Shops that we visit when we travel around the country or local ones that we love to return to again and again.

"We believe it is important to continue to support our communities of local, small and independent shopkeepers that keep our towns and villages vital. Whether in real life or online."

The judges for the competition include Paula Flynn, founder of Theshopkeepers.com, the New York-based online global best shop guides, Sarah McDonnell, Editor, The Gloss and Amanda Pratt, former Creative Director, Avoca and Creative Director, Russborough Gift Shop and Dalkeith Place.

Watch https://thegloss.ie/bestshops/ for the final results 

Local News

