The eight lotteries with great odds you might not have heard of

The Irish Lotto in Ireland, Oz Powerball in Australia and Spanish Lotto in Spain are among the most well recognised lotteries with great odds. But there are several others that are not as well known, but readily available at Lottoland.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Rather than have a 1 in 600 million-plus chance of winning the main prize for Italy's SuperEnaLotto or a 1 in 300 million-plus chance of claiming the United States of America's MegaMillions jackpot, perhaps these are worth a stronger opportunity...

Poland’s Mini Lotto presents players with a 1 in 850,000-plus chance of winning the main jackpot. It’s among the lowest ratios and cheapest to enter, so is a popular punt for players on Lottoland all around the world. It happens daily, so is far more frequent than a lot of other draws around the world, which occur twice or three times per week.

Top 8 lotteries lotteries with great odds

The Swedish Lotto offers those who enter a chance of approximately 1 in 6.7 million of winning the main prize, which has been as big as almost €23 million. The odds of winning any prize whatsoever in the Swedish Lotto, though, is a relatively low 1 in 55.

And then there’s the Austrian Lotto, which has a 1 in about 8 million chance of winning the jackpot. It was subject to a revamp not so long ago – and is a great option nowadays. One in every dozen people entering the Austrian Lotto win a prize of some modest proportion nowadays. But the biggest ever has been almost €10 million.

The Bitcoin Lotto really speaks to those who like cutting-edge draws, which involve the latest in cryptocurrency advancements. It is becoming increasingly popular, as casual investors and dedicated supporters of it look for different ways to use their profits. The Bitcoin Lotto, at last count, afforded players a 1 in 13 million chance of winning the draws biggest prize.

The chances of winning anything in the German Lotto are 1 in 31. But the odds of winning this draw’s main prize are in excess of 1 in 15 million-plus. It has had a record-high win of over €46 million in the past.

Getting into the odds of just under 1 in 20 million, we continue with the French Lotto, which sits at about 1 in 19 million. The odds of winning any prize here are 1 in six. Its highest ever jackpot was €16.9 million.

The MegaSena in Brazil is hugely popular. On the very odd occasion, 1 in approximately 24 million players win the main prize, which has grown as large as €57 million. The odds of winning any prize in this draw, also referred to as the Quina, sits at about 1 in 2300.

Last but certainly not least, there is the Spanish Lotto. With a historical main prize of around €26 million and the chances of winning this 1 in 31 million, it’s popular with local and global citizens alike. One also stands a 1 in 10 chance of winning any prize in the Spanish Lotto.