Lorimat Jewellers in Kilkenny celebrates Irish Wedding Awards Jeweller of the Year win

Lorimat Jewellers in Kilkenny city has scooped the prestigious Irish Wedding Awards Jeweller of the Year 2019, beating off stiff competition from all over Ireland, including long-established firms such as Appleby and Howell Jewellers.

Owner and second generation jeweller, Rita Shanahan, said she was “blown away” by the Award. It’s already boosting business at Lorimat’s plush showroom on Patrick Street, opposite The Pembroke Hotel. But it’s also leading to even more inquiries at Lorimat’s Dublin hub on Harcourt Street.

“I was completely blown away when it was announced that we were the winners,” a thrilled Rita said. She attended the ceremony with her husband, Seán, who was quick to relay the good news back to the Kilkenny team which includes Mai Corr and Maxine Bannon.

“This award win has really instilled confidence in us all. We took a risk when we moved from our traditional home on Kieran Street up to Patrick Street and redesigned the business to focus more on wedding jewellery. It’s a gamble that has really paid off.

“We’ve not alienated our traditional clientele and yet we’re accommodating more and more bridal groups who want one-to-one appointments and a private space where we can chat and make sure they get exactly what they want.”

Up to 70 per cent of Lorimat’s turnover is now wedding related and being based in Kilkenny and so close to the stunning castle, fantastic hotels and restaurants all makes it a very appealing place to come and pick out that all-important engagement, wedding or eternity ring as well as gifts for the bridal party.

Lorimat’s extensive website, https://www. vintageengagementrings.ie/ has helped as a shop window for the business. But what sets Lorimat apart, customers say, is the attention to detail, the professional yet personal service and the range Rita and the Lorimat staff offer.

They come for Lorimat’s beautiful vintage engagement ring styles, classic wedding rings for both ladies and gents and exquisite eternity rings. “People come to us for expert personal advice in choosing the ideal ring for their personality, style, and tastes. Whether it be an off the shelf ring, a ring made to order, or a bespoke design, we tailor for all tastes, pretty much all budgets. We know that a ring is more than a piece of jewellery. It’s a declaration of love. Regardless of how customers want to express this, we are glad to help.”

To accommodate one to one consultations, Lorimat has also changed its opening hours. Consultations on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays are by appointment only. They open to the public on Monday, Wednesday and Friday for all other services, including valuations, sizing and repairs.

Lorimat celebrates 25 years in business this year. Rita’s mother, Teresa Brennan, established the family-run business before Rita, a former loss adjuster with The Thornton Group, took over in 2011. The business was formerly located on Kieran Street and only moved to Patrick Street in the past year. Business has gone from strength to strength since then and the entire Lorimat staff hope the award win will focus even more exposure on them across 2019 and beyond.