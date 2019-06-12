Delightful times at the stunning Dylan Hotel on the salubrious southside of Dublin City

No expense has been spared on the recent renovation at the Dylan Hotel at Eastmoreland Place where excellent service in opulent surroundings are served up in abundance.

The Dylan Hotel is a five star hotel located off Baggot Street in one of the most salubrious areas of Dublin.

From the moment you arrive you are instantly aware of the intimate level of attention to detail. Staff are warm and welcoming and the redesign of the hotel, curated by Grainne Weber of Grainne Weber Architects is simply stunning. Some of the finest Irish craftspeople were commissioned to create the recently refurbished ground floor complete with new restaurant, bar, terrace and private residents cocktail room.

The Dylan Hotel was once the nurses’ home for the Royal City of Dublin Hospital. The rich history has been carefully researched, documented and brought back to life by the hotel’s owner, Gráinne Ross and her team.

One of the hotel’s secret gems is the opulent and luxorious Ruby Room, a cocktail bar where top mixtologists create delectable drinks. The room is named after a well-known matron Ruby and it is where her bedroom was located. A poignant touch is also the back of the menu where the nurse’s badge form part of the design.



It is these unique, original and well thought out touches that make the Dylan so special.

The Eddison is the hotel restaurant and again careful consideration and precision has contributed to creating a perfect dining experience.A stand-out feature in this space is a moss installation that hangs from the ceiling and was creating by local florist, Bronagh Harte.

Head chef, Paul Quinn has devised a seasonal menu which changes every month to celebrate local produce that is in season. The Nurserie, a partially-covered terrace that provides a relaxed and secluded space to socialise in.

The Dylan now boasts 72 rooms and considering its five-star status the rooms are reasonably priced and are stylish and spacious.



This beautiful boutique hotel blends modern comforts with a respect for the building’s rich history and a desire to celebrate and support local producers and craftspeople. It is also Irish-owned and the team, managed by Conor Dillon are friendly and ensure an unforgettable stay.

For more see www.dylan.ie or email juskask@dylan.ie