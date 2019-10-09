Kilkenny mum in the running for Miss Bikini Ireland

A courageous young Mum is vying to be crowned Miss Bikini Ireland at the national finals which will take place in Dublin on October 20.

Andrea O’Regan is a single mum to two young boys and is also well known for her presence on social media and boasts over 50,000 followers.

The 24-year-old uses her online platform to raise awareness around a number of important issues including mental health, domestic violence and having a positive body image.

“I suffer with anxiety and post traumatic stress disorder and I share my story from a domestic violent relationship with other women to help them build up the courage to get the help they need,” she said.

Andrea works as a make-up artist and also is passionate about fitness.

“I hope that the people of Kilkenny will help me to win this competition so I can show all women that you don’t have to be perfect because perfect doesn’t exist.

“I need as much help as possible from Friday when my photo is shared on the 'Miss Bikini Ireland' page I have to get as many likes and shares as I can to get straight into the top five and avoid elimination which gives me a greater chance of being crowned Miss Bikini 2019.”

The 8th Annual Miss Bikini Ireland Model Search attracts over 20,000 visitors to our website weekly at www.missbikiniireland.ie

The winner will receive an all expenses paid trip to the world finals of Swimsuit USA International for 9 days with the chance of winning prize worth $80,000.

Miss Bikini Ireland has grown to be a huge success with thousands of entrants applying yearly with the hope of becoming the next winner to represent Ireland at a national level.

Previous winners have had amazing success to date with appearances at New York Fashion Week, Cannes Film Festival, London Fashion Week, and events across Ireland and around Europe and working with Monster Energy as part of Monster Energy Girl.

The Miss Bikini Ireland 2019 Grand Finals will take place this October 20 at the Red Cow Inn Dublin.

For more information check out www.missbikiniireland.ie or on social media @missbikiniireland