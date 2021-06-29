Dine in style with EZ Living Furniture

Dining chairs are essential items of furniture in any dining room or eating area. They will offer comfortable seating when dining and enhance your decor simultaneously. In addition to this, a dining chair can provide a great deal of support to a person’s body, so it is necessary that you take the time to choose the right one for you. First, we suggest focusing on how to know when you need new dining chairs.

When Do I Need To Buy New Dining Chairs?

If you have noticed reduced support or uneven chair legs from your current dining chairs, then it may be time to purchase a new one. Some chairs may even cave in with excessive use over time and make audible spring noises - this is a little more serious.

You may also have recently changed your dining room decor which now does not fit well with your current dining room chairs, in this instance, you may want to purchase some new ones.

Are They Suitable For My Dining Table?

To know whether dining chairs will fit snugly under your dining table, you will need to measure them. A dining chair’s floor to seat, arm and seat depth measurements will all play a huge role in determining whether you can comfortably move your chair in and out from the table.

Don’t forget to also take note of the distance from the dining table to the nearest object such as a wall, door or sideboard, this clearance measurement will determine if a chair comes into contact with any of them when pulled out.

What Should I Consider When Purchasing New Dining Chairs?

The Back Of A Dining Chair

The back design of a dining chair can impact your comfort level and dining room decor. A high back dining chair will offer more back support for those who require it, but it will also be more visible from the top of your dining table. A lower back may not offer sufficient support but may compliment your space to a higher degree. Finding a happy medium is important.

PICTURED: The Rosalie Dining Chair from EZ Living Furniture in grey

Dining Chair Legs

Dining chairs and their legs can influence which dining table they can be paired with. For example, if a dining table with interconnected legs is matched with a one-legged hooped design dining chair, it can stop the chair from sliding fully under the table and will seat you further from the table than you may like.

Fabrics

Upholstered fabrics are often the easiest to match with your décor because they are available in a large range of colours. But sometimes, nothing beats the luxury feel of leather or faux leather dining chairs. Plastic is an easy-to-clean alternative that may suit you and your family’s needs best which is why materials are so important to consider before making your final decision.

There are many stylish dining chairs available as part of the EZ Living Furniture summer sale in-store and online now!

Tap HERE to view them all.