06/09/2021

Diversions in place following serious collision in Kilkenny

Diversions in place following serious collision on Kilkenny road

Reporter:

Kilkenny People Reporter

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Diversions are currently in place following a road traffic collision that occurred on the N25 near Glenmore, South Kilkenny earlier this morning.

Motorists are advised that delays are to be expected as a forensic examination is carried out.

