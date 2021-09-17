Best results in history of Castlecomer Community School

There was huge excitement in Castlecomer Community School as news filtered through of the outstanding set of results for the Leaving Cert students of 2021.

In the most trying of years, dominated by Covid-19 and remote learning, the sixth year students somehow managed to break all records.

Three students achieved the maximum score of 625 points, with a further three students scoring 600 points. On top of that, twenty students scored between 500 and 600 points. Principal Pat Murphy was over the moon with the results.

“I am absolutely delighted for the students and their families,” he said.

“They have excelled. It is due reward for their hard work and is also testament to the calibre of teaching staff we have in our school. 7% of our students achieved over 600 points and 25% of our students achieved over 500 points, meaning that 1 in 3 students got more than 500 points in their Leaving Cert. This Year Group excelled at Junior Cycle, and we worked very hard to ensure that they also excelled at Senior Cycle. They have done everyone proud.”

Top of the pile were Ciaran Kehoe, Tori Douglas and Ava O’ Shea, who all scored 625 points. John Kevin Malone, Eva Brennan and Kevin Holland also scored over 600 points. Add to this the fact that20 more students out of the 87 who did their Leaving Cert this year achieved between 500-600 points and the CCS class of 2021 become even more impressive.

In 2020, 94% of students from Castlecomer Community School graduated to a third level degree course. We expect that trend to continue this year and into the future. It is heartening to see that some of the best students in Ireland are receiving their education in the county’s only Community School.

“A high number of our students chose to sit the exams in June, and we feel this has really stood to them. They had the work done and wanted to showcase their capabilities,” said Principal Murphy.

“I am also very proud of the whole Year Group. Our school caters for all ability levels and some of the biggest success stories are the students who have achieved Honours Results in subjects that they find challenging. It is fantastic to see four out of our six Leaving Cert Applied Students achieving distinctions. We want every student in our school to achieve their potential, whatever that may be.

“This year’s sixth years have absolutely done that, I wish them the very best in their next chapter of life.”