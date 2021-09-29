Meet the Knitted Together 2 team at the farmer's market in Kilkenny

Kilkenny Arts Office is hosting a ‘meet and greet’ at Kilkenny’s Farmers Market this Thursday from 10am until 2 pm to showcase the Knitted Together 2 finished pieces.

These beautiful, hand-knitted and crocheted blankets will be on display for the public to enjoy and learn more about the meaning behind the project. Knitters, crocheters, Kilkenny Arts Office staff and outreach team members, as well as several representatives from the charity shops, will be available to share information about the project.

Over 180 people took part in the Knitted Together 2 project and created over 3,500 beautiful, intricate and carefully crafted squares. The craftspeople created blankets, choosing from their own designs or one of our challenges which included black and amber, rainbow or shades of green themes. The 70 completed blankets have been donated to local charity shops and are now available for sale to support the organisations, following a challenging year of closure.

Blankets are available for purchase at The Jack and Jill Foundation, Friary Street; National Council for the Blind Ireland (NCBI), High Street and Castlecomer; The Samaritans, Kieran Street; Irish Cancer Society, Parliament Street; Enable Ireland, Kieran Street and the St. Vincent de Paul shop (SVP) at Butts Green.

The exquisite handmade blankets are available for purchase. All of the funding will go towards the charities. The Knitted Together 2 project is funded by Creative Ireland as part of its Age-Friendly Initiatives, the Design and Crafts Council of Ireland (DCCI) as part of the Government's ‘Keep Well’ campaign and is supported by Age-Friendly and Healthy Ireland Kilkenny programmes. For more visit www.kilkennyartsoffice.ie