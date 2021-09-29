Search

29/09/2021

Meet the Knitted Together 2 team at the farmer's market in Kilkenny

Meet the Knitted Together 2 team at the farmer's market in Kilkenny

Bernadette Roberts and Mary Butler (Arts Officer) from Kilkenny Arts Office pictured with Chloe McNabb from the Knitted Together 2 team

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny Arts Office is hosting a ‘meet and greet’ at Kilkenny’s Farmers Market this Thursday  from 10am until 2 pm to showcase the Knitted Together 2 finished pieces.

These beautiful, hand-knitted and crocheted blankets will be on display for the public to enjoy and learn more about the meaning behind the project. Knitters, crocheters, Kilkenny Arts Office staff and outreach team members, as well as several representatives from the charity shops, will be available to share information about the project.  

Over 180 people took part in the Knitted Together 2 project and created over 3,500 beautiful, intricate and carefully crafted squares. The craftspeople created blankets, choosing from their own designs or one of our challenges which included black and amber, rainbow or shades of green themes. The 70 completed blankets have been donated to local charity shops and are now available for sale to support the organisations, following a challenging year of closure. 

Blankets are available for purchase at The Jack and Jill Foundation, Friary Street; National Council for the Blind Ireland (NCBI), High Street and Castlecomer; The Samaritans, Kieran Street; Irish Cancer Society, Parliament Street; Enable Ireland, Kieran Street and the  St. Vincent de Paul shop (SVP) at Butts Green.
The exquisite handmade blankets are available for purchase. All of the funding will go towards the charities. The Knitted Together 2 project is funded by Creative Ireland as part of its Age-Friendly Initiatives, the Design and Crafts Council of Ireland (DCCI) as part of the Government's ‘Keep Well’ campaign and is supported by Age-Friendly and Healthy Ireland Kilkenny programmes. For more visit www.kilkennyartsoffice.ie 

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media