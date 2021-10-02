Duncan Stewart keeps an eco-eye on Kilkenny

Irish environmentalist Duncan Stewart, well-known as the host of RTÉ’s Eco Eye since 2002, will offer his expertise and guidance to businesses across Kilkenny.

Exclusively available to businesses in the southeast, enterprises are invited to attend the free Green for Micro conference on Friday, October 15 at 9.30 am, hosted online via Zoom. To register visit: www.localenterprise.ie/ Kilkenny

The Green for Micro conference offers a unique opportunity to learn how to cut harmful emissions and make significant energy and bottom-line savings. It aims to support small businesses in the South East and break down environmental and sustainability challenges for their business.

Keynote speaker, Duncan Stewart, will share his insights on how vital it is for businesses to address environmental issues within their business and how this will ensure the sustainability of small enterprises into the future. Expert speakers from 3 Counties Energy Agency (3cea) and the Southern Region Waste Management office will share useful tips on how to make simple changes, for example, how to manage waste in your business and how to access funding support for greener practises. The panel of speakers will demonstrate how investing time and resources in green issues will ultimately benefit small businesses.

The programme will begin with an introduction and welcome from Fiona Deegan, Head of Enterprise with Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny.

“We want to encourage small businesses to learn more about how they can help Ireland move toward a greener net-zero economy. Beyond that, sustainable decisions make financial sense. We hope people will join us on October 15 to find out more,” she said.

Grainne Kennedy, Energy Engineer, 3cea said, “Even the smallest change in a businesses’ consciousness and tweaks to its manufacturing processes can make a big difference. Any business of any size can have a profound effect on the environment. We’re looking forward to telling people about the South East Green for Micro programme and how they can access funding to start their green journey today.”

Led by the Local Enterprise Offices in the South East, in partnership with 3 Counties Energy Agency (3cea), the South East Green for Micro programme was launched in April 2019, funded by Enterprise Ireland to assist local businesses with their low carbon transition. 3cea, an independent, not-for-profit energy agency, offered technical assistance for the project, helping participating enterprises examine their energy, waste, water, procurement and transport needs and make more informed, environmentally-friendly choices.

For more information about energy grants available in the southeast, visit www.3cea.ie. To learn more about the Green for Micro conference on October 15, hosted online, visit: www.localenterprise.ie/ kilkenny