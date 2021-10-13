Nine patients are on trolleys at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny

St Luke's General Hospital
Nine patients are on trolleys at St Luke's Hospital according to the latest figures from the Irish Midwives and Nurses Organisation.
This is a reduction of two on yesterday's figures which saw 11 people on trolleys at the Kilkenny hospital.
Nationally 483 patients are on trolleys waiting for beds today.
Thomastown captain Barry Whelan is presented with the league trophy by Neil Lyng (sponsor) and Barry Hickey (Co Board). Picture: Willie Dempsey
Majella Byrne, Branch Manager, Josephine Coyne, County Librarian, Aisling Kelly, Executive Librarian, Aisling Shanahan, teacher, Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Fidelis Doherty, Helen Kenneal
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.