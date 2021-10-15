Local Notes: Ballyragget hails its U13 Roinn B county champions

St Patricks Bord na nOg would like to acknowledge and congratulate our U13 Roinn B county champions on their amazing and outstanding achievement this year. It was a wonderful boost to the club and parish and we are extremely proud of their accomplishment.

Finishing third in their League campaign, they learnt from both their losses and their wins and with the addition of a few impressive U11 players, our panel grew stronger as the season progressed.

Facing an unbeaten Tullogher/Rosbercon, they were underdogs heading into the final but they saved their best performance for last. They gave it everything and we could not have asked for more. Driving the match to extra time and keeping spectators on the edge of their seats, every player was invaluable as they played 80 minutes of outstanding hurling- a pleasure to watch and a heart stopping final was a testament to this teams spirit.

Congratulations to every player. Well done to the mentors John Phelan, Paddy Coogan, John Stapleton and Jimmy Ruth for all their hard work and encouragement all year. We look forward to seeing what the future brings for this young team.

Panel: Eoin Healy, Adrian Biletsky, Charlie Culleton, Tadhg Phelan(C), Jack Cummins, Cian Stapleton, Kieran Bergin, Cormac Diver, Evan Nealis, James Cash, Tadhg Butler, Evan Coogan, Andrew Lawless, Josh Dowling, Jack Diver, Michael Cash, Eoin Coyle Twomey, Noah O Shea, Gilleán Biletsky, Alex Leonard, Éanna Dunphy, Adam Staunton, Daniel Roberts, Rory Moore, Alex Ryan.”