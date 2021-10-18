Kilkenny councillor Joe Malone appointed Peace Commissioner

Cllr Joe Malone with Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald and TD John McGuinness
Local councillor Joe Malone has been appointed a Peace Commissioner.
He received the appointment recently by Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald. Local TD John McGuinness congratulated Cllr Malone, who is a former Mayor of Kilkenny, on the achievement.
"I'm absolutely honour to receive it, it's a big honour," said Cllr Malone. "I would like to thank Deputy John McGuinness for helping with the process."
Cllr Malone can be contacted 086-3128834 for assistance with Peace Commissioner matters.
