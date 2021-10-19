Breaking: 39 new social homes planned for Kilkenny

Thirty nine social homes are planned for Kilkenny City and Thomastown.
Six new homes are planned at the Weather Station, Granges Road in Kilkenny and 33 new homes are planned for Ladywell in Thomastown.
Mayor of Kilkenny, Andrew McGuinness has welcomed the announcement describing it as a positive announcement for Kilkenny.
“I’m delighted to welcome this positive news today as we will now see an additional 39 new homes provided in the city and county for families and individuals on our housing list,” said Mayor Andrew McGuinness.
“We have been making fantastic progress with housing in Kilkenny with the recent opening of new homes throughout the county but we still have a huge housing issue with many families struggling to keep a roof over their heads. Today’s news will certainly be a big help. I’m very grateful to Minister Darragh O’Brien and his Department for such a positive investment in Kilkenny,” he said.
