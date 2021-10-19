Team Hope’s Christmas shoebox appeal launched for Kilkenny

Often these shoeboxes are the only gifts these children will receive at Christmas and the joy that they bring is incredible
Team Hope’s Christmas Shoebox Appeal is an annual Campaign that delivers gifts straight into the hands of children affected by poverty.
All shoebox gifts are wrapped in Christmas paper and filled with the '4Ws'.
Wash: Bar of soap, toothpaste, tooth brush, face cloth
Wear: Hat, Scarf, gloves, underwear, socks
Write: Copies, pens, pencils, eraser, sharpener, colouring pencils
Wow: Sweets, teddies, small toys, jewellery.
This year we are asking everyone to get their Christmas shoeboxes into our designated drop off points (listed on our website at www.teamhope.ie) by November 8. You can also help us by donating copies, pens, soap, toothpaste, small soft toys etc for the shoeboxes.
If you would like to volunteer at our local packing and check-in centre or need more information youcan contact Ann (087) 6859951 or Rita (087) 9970655
