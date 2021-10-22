Kilkenny gardaí investigate two incidents of criminal damage

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating two incidents of criminal damage in recent days and are appealing to the public for assistance.
Windows of an excavator were smashed between at Margaret’s Field on the Callan Road between October 8 and 11.
Meanwhile gardaí also received a report of damage to windows of a house in Newpark Lower on Wednesday. October 20. The patio door and sitting room window were smashed between 1.30pm and 3.30pm. Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing to anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.
