Garda investigate circumstances of death of young Kilkenny man (20)

Gardai are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a young Kilkenny man earlier today.
It is understood that the deceased man was twenty years old and from the Urlingford area.
He died following an incident in Freshford.
Investigations are ongoing.
