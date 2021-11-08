Search

08/11/2021

Outpouring of grief over death of North Kilkenny GAA player

The late Martin Burke

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

The funeral will take place this morning of a talented GAA player who died in tragic circumstances on Friday morning.

A guard of honour by his local club, Emerald's GAA club will be held in his honour later today as Martin is brought from his home to the Church of the Assumption in Urlingford for his funeral Mass.

In a statement issued by the club they said that it was 'with the deepest regret that the club inform you of the tragic passing of the late Martin Burke'.

"We would like to send our heartfelt condolences to his parents, Deborah and Michael, his sister Emma, and all his relatives from the Burke, Ryan and Moriarty family who are so deeply connected with the club over many years. Martin was a dedicated player with the Emeralds and was a key member on all teams at underage from u6s up to u19."
As a mark of respect to the family all club activities, training, matches, wallball opening and Bingo were cancelled at the weekend.

Meanwhile gardaí in Freshford are investigating a fatal road traffic incident that occurred on the R693 at Tobernapaiste, Freshford, Kilkenny in the early hours of Friday morning in which the talented young hurler died.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses to the collision to come forward and forensic collision investigators have conducted an examination of the scene. In particular, any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R693 at Tobernapaiste, Freshford between 2.45am and 3am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

