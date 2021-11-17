Search

17/11/2021

Kilkenny women urged to participate in series of online events on nurturing good health

Kilkenny women urged to participate in series of online events on nurturing good health

The series runs from November 23 to December 3

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny woman are urged to check out a series of new online public information events on women’s health, led by the Women’s Health Taskforce.  

The ‘Tell Me More…’ event series will feature expert speakers, including clinicians and patient representatives, engaged in conversation on a range of health areas relevant to women’s experiences.   

Each event will focus on a different topic, providing women with trusted information and resources to support them in their health journeys. These topics relate to the first set of priority areas for women's health identified through the Taskforce.  

The series, which runs from November 22 to December 3, will cover:  

Periods and gynae stuff as a young person  
Endometriosis  
Pelvic floor dysfunction  
Menopause  
Physical activity  
Mental Health  
More information on the event series, including how to register, is available at https://www.gov.ie/en/news/ 8a831-tell-me-more-about- womens-health/

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media