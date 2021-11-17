Kilkenny women urged to participate in series of online events on nurturing good health

The series runs from November 23 to December 3
Kilkenny woman are urged to check out a series of new online public information events on women’s health, led by the Women’s Health Taskforce.
The ‘Tell Me More…’ event series will feature expert speakers, including clinicians and patient representatives, engaged in conversation on a range of health areas relevant to women’s experiences.
Each event will focus on a different topic, providing women with trusted information and resources to support them in their health journeys. These topics relate to the first set of priority areas for women's health identified through the Taskforce.
The series, which runs from November 22 to December 3, will cover:
Periods and gynae stuff as a young person
Endometriosis
Pelvic floor dysfunction
Menopause
Physical activity
Mental Health
More information on the event series, including how to register, is available at https://www.gov.ie/en/news/ 8a831-tell-me-more-about- womens-health/
