25 Nov 2021

Fancy making up to €3,200 for flexible, part-time work in Kilkenny? Come to your Census!

Application process under way from today for 100 census enumerators in Kilkenny

KILKENNY

File picture

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Up to 100 census enumerators are to be hired in Kilkenny to deliver and collect census forms to every home here next year.

Enumerators can earn up to €3,200 for working 10 weeks part-time, between February 28 and May 6, 2022. An online application process opens today (Thursday).

Census 2022 will take place on Sunday, April 3 next year. The results from the census are vital to planning the future of public services in Kilkenny and across the country.

To deliver a successful census the team of 100 enumerators will be required to deliver and collect forms to around 34,000 households across the county.

Eileen Murphy, Head of Census Administration, said a census enumerator is a job that really counts.

“Those who undertake this rewarding position will be providing a valuable service to the people of Kilkenny, by ensuring future policy decisions are made based on their community’s needs,” she said.

“The job of census enumerator is highly flexible, so a perfect option for many people not in a position to commit to full time work. Over the ten weeks enumerators will work approximately 22 hours per week and can largely pick their own hours. Each enumerator is responsible for the delivery and collection of around 400 census forms in their local area.”

According to Eileen Murphy, the role of census enumerator is best suited to a people person who enjoys meeting and engaging with new people.

“It is important that you can work well on your own. The job does require some persistence, as you may need to visit some homes multiple times to secure a response. Good weather in spring in Ireland is not guaranteed, so you need to be ready for working outdoors in all weathers,” she says.

The application process is expected to remain open until December 3. However early applications are recommended as the CSO will cease taking applications once they have reached the required number.

Applications (online only) can be submitted at www.census.ie when the competition opens today (November 25) at 9am. All up to date public health guidelines will be adhered to.

